PEER-TO-PEER ACCOMMODATION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market 2018

Increasing connectivity facilitated by online social network platforms allows people to share access to their houses, rooms, products, and services for a fee or other compensation. This phenomenon, also termed as peer-to-peer (P2P) accommodation, has gained prevalence in travel & tourism marketplaces in the past few years.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Peer-to-Peer Accommodation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Peer-to-Peer Accommodation market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Peer-to-Peer Accommodation.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Airbnb Inc.

Flipkey Inc.

HomeAway, Inc.

Roomorama

HouseTrip Ltd.

Wimdu

Lifealike Limited

HomeExchange.com

Couchsurfing International Inc.

MyTwinPlace

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Room

Private Room

Entire House/Apartment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tourism

Hospitality

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Peer-to-Peer Accommodation

1.2 Classification of Peer-to-Peer Accommodation by Types

1.2.1 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Single Room

1.2.4 Private Room

1.2.5 Entire House/Apartment

1.3 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Tourism

1.3.3 Hospitality

1.4 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Peer-to-Peer Accommodation (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Airbnb Inc.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Airbnb Inc. Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Flipkey Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Flipkey Inc. Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 HomeAway, Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 HomeAway, Inc. Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Roomorama

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Roomorama Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 HouseTrip Ltd.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 HouseTrip Ltd. Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Wimdu

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Wimdu Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Lifealike Limited

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Lifealike Limited Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 HomeExchange.com

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 HomeExchange.com Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

