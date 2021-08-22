Premium Audio Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Premium Audio market will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9310 million by 2024, from US$ 6680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Premium Audio business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Premium Audio market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Audio systems are audio electronics intended for entertainment use, such as shelf stereos and surround sound receivers. Premium audio systems deliver high-performance sound experience using a number of speakers, woofers, and other components.

The growing popularity and demand for in-vehicle entertainment systems will drive the market for premium audio systems. The rapid shift of the automotive industry toward systems offering more comfort and luxury is one of the key factors propelling the market’s growth, specifically in mid-segment vehicles.

The manufacturers in the market are increasingly integrating advanced digital processors and microchips within the head units of modern audio systems. These microprocessors and chips improve the sound quality of the system, making them more premium in operation.

Several manufacturers for automotive entertainment are developing systems that have the potential to deliver wired and wireless connectivity with the integration of hotspot in the main unit. Such integration has enabled portable Wi-Fi for enhanced and uninterrupted connectivity.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Panasonic

Bose

Sony

Harman International Industries

Pioneer

Alpine Electronics

JVC Kenwood

Bowers & Wilkins

Clarion

Sound United

Rockford

Focal-JMLab

McIntosh Laboratory

Dynaudio

Bang & Olufsen

Meridian Audio

This study considers the Premium Audio value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

400-1000 Watt

Below 400 Watt

Above 1000 Watt

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Car Use

Home Theater

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

