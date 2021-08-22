Shisha Tobacco Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Lying in the low growth-high value quadrant, global demand for shisha tobacco is forecast to expand at a sluggish rate of 2.6% annually to US$ 26 Billion by 2028, due to:

Shisha tobacco smoking being marketed as a ‘healthy alternative’ to conventional cigarette smoking.

In developed economies, ‘guilt-free’ smoking arising from the misconception that water absorbs most of the nicotine during in shisha, is also favoring the global sales of shisha tobacco.

Sensory appealing characteristics of shisha tobacco as opposed to other forms of smoking

In the Middle East, extensive khat chewing is a precursor for shisha tobacco smoking in the region, thus, fueling sales of shisha tobacco.

Flourishing HoReCa sector and worldwide social acceptability of ‘water pipe smoking’ culture, in developed and developing regions alike.

Fruit will remain the most preferred flavor in the shisha tobacco market, holding close to 63% market share by 2018 end. Within the fruit flavor segment, adoption citrus flavor will witness a growing demand followed by tropical flavors, considering its increasing popularity among the youth. Moreover, for the manufacturers in the shisha tobacco market, this trend could open up potential innovation opportunities. Caramel flavor, too is anticipated to witness significant adoption in the coming years. Gap in federal regulations that bans flavors in cigarettes but not in other tobacco products, including shisha, is a key driver of shisha tobacco sales growth.

Such trends could open up growth avenues for manufacturers in the global shisha tobacco market, including expansion of the flavor portfolio to include more regional and local varieties and attract a wider consumer base, especially in the introductory markets. A comprehensive trend analysis and opportunity assessment is presented in Global Shisha Tobacco, a recent study from Future Market Insights, a NY-based market research firm.

On the other hand, the shisha tobacco market will be restrained by growing scrutiny and stringent regulations and policies. FDA regulates the manufacture, packaging, labeling, advertising and promotions, sales, and distribution of hookah products. The government of Western Australia, on the other hand, does not permit retail tobacco license holders to display shisha, use the word shisha in its advertising, and use visual images of shisha tobacco. Most recently, Malaysian government’s tough stand on tobacco control by declaring all open-air eateries as no-smoking zones is expected to fuel regulations to control the use of nicotine-free vapes, along with tobacco and shisha.

Contrary to the marketing claims of shisha tobacco being a harmless alternative to cigarettes, a preliminary research—to be presented at the upcoming American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions suggests smoking shisha tobacco could acutely impair the functional ability of blood vessels and raise cardiovascular risk, comparable to traditional cigarette smoking. Moreover, health concerns associated with shisha tobacco smoking is gaining significant traction as more and more authorities report carbon monoxide poisoning risks from coal burning.

Other key takeaways from an extensive segmentation analysis include: