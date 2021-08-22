Singapore Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018-Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape

This report elaborates Singapore’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the Singapore power market’s regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in Singapore on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2385525

Scope:

– Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters — macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

— Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2017, forecast for the next 13 years to 2030

— Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

— Data on leading current and upcoming projects

— Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports

— Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

— Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.

Reasons to buy:

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country’s power sector

— Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the country’s power sector

— Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

— Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

— Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

— Identify key partners and business development avenues

— Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

— Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Key Players:

· Senoko Energy Pte Ltd.

· YTL PowerSeraya Pte. Limited

· Tuas Power Ltd

· Keppel Merlimau Cogen Pte Ltd

· Sembcorp Cogen Pte Ltd

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2385525

Key Points from TOC:

2 Executive Summary 6

2.1 Singapore, Power Sector Outlook 6

3 Introduction 9

3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance 10

4 Singapore, Power Market, Snapshot 11

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors 11

4.2 Supply Security 13

4.3 Opportunities 14

4.4 Challenges 14

5 Singapore, Power Market, Market Analysis 15

5.1 Singapore, Power Market, Market Structure 15

5.1.1 Structure of National Electricity Market of Singapore 15

5.1.2 Players in National Electricity Market of Singapore 15

5.2 Singapore, Power Market, Key Market Players 18

5.3 Singapore, Power Market, Financial Deals 19

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2008-September 2018 19

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2017 21

5.4 Singapore, Power Market, Demand Structure 22

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2017 24

6 Singapore, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario 25

6.1 Singapore, Power Market, Regulatory Framework 25

6.2 Singapore, Power Market, Key Policies 25

6.2.1 Power Market, Electricity Act 25

6.2.2 Electricity Licenses 25

6.3 Energy Policy 26

6.3.1 Renewable Energy in Singapore 26

6.4 Nationally Determined Contribution to the Paris Agreement 27

6.5 Singapore’s Carbon Tax from 2019 28

7 Singapore Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview 29

7.1 Singapore, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000–2030 29

7.1.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2017 29

7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000–2030 30

7.2.1 Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity and Annual Thermal Power Generation, 2000–2030 33

7.2.2 Cumulative Installed Non-hydro Renewable Power Capacity and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation, 2000–2030 37

8 Singapore, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview 40

8.1 Singapore, Power Market, Transmission Network Overview 40

8.1.1 Upcoming Projects 40

8.2 Singapore, Power Market, Distribution Network Overview 41

8.3 Singapore, Power Market, Grid Interconnection 42

8.4 Singapore, Power Market, Electricity Trading 42

9 Singapore, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies 43

9.1 Key Company in the Singapore Power Market: Senoko Energy Pte Ltd. 43

9.1.1 Company Overview 43

9.2 Key Company in the Singapore Power Market: YTL PowerSeraya Pte. Limited 43

9.2.1 Company Overview 43

9.3 Key Company in the Singapore Power Market: Tuas Power Ltd 43

9.3.1 Company Overview 43

9.3.2 Business Description 44

9.3.3 SWOT Overview 44

9.4 Key Company in the Singapore Power Market: Keppel Merlimau Cogen Pte Ltd 47

9.4.1 Company Overview 47

9.5 Key Company in the Singapore Power Market: Sembcorp Cogen Pte Ltd 47

9.5.1 Company Overview 47

9.5.2 Business Description 47

9.5.3 SWOT Overview 48

10 Appendix 51

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/singapore-power-market-outlook-to-2030-update-2018-market-trends-regulations-and-competitive-landscape

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]