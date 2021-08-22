Sodium Sulfur Battery Market 2019 by Key Players – Ceramatec Inc., Sieyuan Electric Co., FIAMM Group, and POSCO

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market Research Report: Information by Power Rating (Upto 100 MW, 11-25 MW, 26-50 MW), Application (Grid and Standalone Systems, Space, and Transport & Heavy Machinery), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market – Overview

The global Sodium Sulfur Battery Market is expected to grow at 15.50 % CAGR during the forecast period. Sodium sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery made from liquid sodium and sulfur. This type of battery possesses high energy density, high efficiency of charge or discharge and long-life cycle. This type of battery is fabricated from inexpensive materials. This type of battery is integrated in a sodium-sulfur battery system which is an energy storage system based on electrochemical charge/discharge reactions that occur between a positive electrode that is typically made of molten sulfur and a negative electrode that is made of molten sodium (Na).

The typical design of the sodium sulfur battery involves a solid electrolyte membrane between anode and cathode encased in a steel cylinder protected with a chromium and molybdenum interior. Molten sodium at the heart of the cell serves as the anode that donates electrons to the external circuit. The sodium core is encased in a beta-alumina solid electrolyte cylinder which facilitates the movement of Na+ ions to the exterior sulfur electrode which serves as the cathode while preventing the two electrodes from shorting.

The major component of sodium sulfur battery system are elementary cell composed of electrodes, modules, battery systems composed of large assembling of modules and of a control system, and power conversion system (PCS). The major application areas for this type of battery include peak shaving, time shifting, and stabilization of wind farms and solar generation plants.

Key Players

The key players of global Sodium Sulfur Battery Market are NGK Insulators Ltd., KEMET Electronics Corporation, GE Energy Storage, Eagle Picher Technologies LLC, Ceramatec Inc., Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd., FIAMM Group, and POSCO, among others.

Industry Segmentation

The global sodium sulfur battery market has been segmented based on power rating, application, and region.

Based on power rating, the market is classified into up to 10 MW, 11-25 MW, 26-50 MW, and above 50 MW.

Based on application, sodium sulfur battery market is segmented into grid and standalone systems, space, transport and heavy machinery. Grid and standalone systems is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to many electric utilities especially in the developing economies adapting the de-centralized way of generating power.

Based on region, the global sodium sulfur battery market cover growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

