Soldering Robot Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 2024

The classification of Soldering Robot includes 4-axis Robot, 3-axis Robot, etc. The production proportion of 4-axis Robot in 2017 was about 62%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017 as the technology is mature. Soldering Robot is widely used in Consumer Electronics, Appliances Electronics, Automotive Electronics, etc. The most proportion of Soldering Robot is Consumer Electronics and consumer electronic is also the largest driver factor of soldering robot.

With the fast development of technology, China has been the largest supplier of Soldering Robot, with a production market share nearly 48.5% in 2017. Japan is the second largest supplier of Soldering Robot, and it has the largest production value market share as the higher price..

China is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31.85% in 2017. Following China, other Asia regions like Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea and Taiwan are also the important consumption place.

The worldwide market for Soldering Robot is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 140 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Soldering Robot in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Japan Unix

Quick

Apollo Seiko

Tsutsumi Electric

HAKKO

Janome

Cosmic

Unitechnologies

Flex Robot

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

6-axis Robot

5-axis Robot

4-axis Robot

3-axis Robot

2-axis Robot

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Appliances Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

