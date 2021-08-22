Tire Mold Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024 | SeYoung TMS, Himile, Greatoo
ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Tire Mold Market, This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tire Mold market by product type, application, key manufacturers (Saehwa IMC, HERBERT Maschinen, MK Technology, King Machine, Quality, A-Z, Shinko Mold Industrial, SeYoung TMS, Himile, Greatoo, Anhui Wide Way Mould, Wantong, Anhui Mcgill Mould, Tianyang, HongChang, Qingdao Yuantong Machine) and key regions and countries. Tire molds are used in the vulcanization molding of all kinds of tires. Usually, the tire molds can be classified in to segmented molds and two-piece molds.
Tire mold is an important tool in the vulcanization process of rubber tires. Generally, tire molds can be broadly categorized into two types: segmented molds and two-piece molds, based on the mold structure. Segmented molds has complicated pattern and higher technical barrier than two-piece molds. Due to the wide application, segmented molds shown the overwhelming production over two-piece molds, accounting 81.51% of the total tire mold production in 2015.
According to this study, over the next five years the Tire Mold market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2020 million by 2024, from US$ 1590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tire Mold business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study considers the Tire Mold value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Segmented Molds
Two-Piece Molds
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
PCR
TBR
OTR
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Saehwa IMC, HERBERT Maschinen, MK Technology, King Machine, Quality, A-Z, Shinko Mold Industrial, SeYoung TMS, Himile, Greatoo, Anhui Wide Way Mould, Wantong, Anhui Mcgill Mould, Tianyang, HongChang, Qingdao Yuantong Machine
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Tire Mold consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Tire Mold market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Tire Mold manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Tire Mold with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Tire Mold submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
