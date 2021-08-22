UK Gardening Market-2019 Growth Analysis By B&Q, Homebase/ Bunnings, Wyevale Garden Centres, Dobbies, Tesco, Wilko, B&M, Blue Diamond, Notcutts, Amazon, Poundland, Home Bargains, Morrisons

“UK Gardening — 2018”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the gardening market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on greenstock & growing media, garden tools and garden utensils. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK gardening survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

In 2018, gardening spend is set to grow 1.5% on 2017, driven by plants & seeds, which remain popular despite financial concerns. The tough economic conditions are clamping down on the market however as the discounters gain more traction and the majority of survey respondents citing financial constraints as preventing them from making more expensive purchases.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2385601

Scope:

– Gardening is set to be worth £3.0bn in 2018

— Value merchandisers set to be the key winners in 2018

— Financial constraints are limiting category spend.

Key Players:

· B&Q

· Homebase/ Bunnings

· Wyevale Garden Centres

· Dobbies

· Tesco

· Wilko

· B&M

· Blue Diamond

· Notcutts

· Amazon

· Poundland

· Home Bargains

· Morrisons

Reasons to buy:

– Uncover how online will shape the gardening market over the next five years.

— Discover which retailers will become a greater threat within gardening and how other retailers can defend their share.

— Maximise sales opportunities by better understanding why shoppers buy within gardening and what encourages shoppers to select a particular retailer.

— Understand which garden type represents an “untapped opportunity” over the next five years.

— Adjust your strategy to better reflect what customers consider most and how they conduct pre-purchase research.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2385601

Key Points from TOC:

ISSUES AND STRATEGIES

Main issues in gardening:

The size of new homes is falling and ownership is changing

UK shoppers are feeling the financial pinch

Product replacement is the purchase motivation

Online threatens the existence of bricks & mortar stores

Strategies for success

THE MARKET

The sector at a glance

Overall sector size and growth

Sector size and growth: Greenstock & growing media

Sector size and growth: Plants & seeds

Sector size and growth: Growing media, turf & chemicals

Sector size and growth: Garden tools

Sector size and growth: Garden sundries

Sector size and growth: Clothing & accessories

Sector size and growth: Garden power tools

Sector size and growth: Garden hand tools

Sector size and growth: Garden utensils

Sector size and growth: Pots and planters

Sector size and growth: Garden containers

Sector size and growth: Watering & water

Online dynamics

Channels of distribution

THE RETAILERS

Retailer prospects

Market shares

Retailer profiles

B&Q

Homebase/ Bunnings

Wyevale Garden Centres

Dobbies

Tesco

Wilko

B&M

Blue Diamond

Notcutts

THE CONSUMER

Headlines

Net agreement statements

Garden types

Gardening activities

Gardening skill level

Research process

Penetration and profiles

Average spend

Purchase motivation

Retailer usage

Considered and used conversion

Retailer usage

Drivers of retailer choice

Channel usage

Things retailers should improve on

METHODOLOGY

What is included

Market sizing

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/uk-gardening-2018

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]