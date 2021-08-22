UK Gardening Market-2019 Growth Analysis By B&Q, Homebase/ Bunnings, Wyevale Garden Centres, Dobbies, Tesco, Wilko, B&M, Blue Diamond, Notcutts, Amazon, Poundland, Home Bargains, Morrisons
“UK Gardening — 2018”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the gardening market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on greenstock & growing media, garden tools and garden utensils. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK gardening survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
In 2018, gardening spend is set to grow 1.5% on 2017, driven by plants & seeds, which remain popular despite financial concerns. The tough economic conditions are clamping down on the market however as the discounters gain more traction and the majority of survey respondents citing financial constraints as preventing them from making more expensive purchases.
Scope:
– Gardening is set to be worth £3.0bn in 2018
— Value merchandisers set to be the key winners in 2018
— Financial constraints are limiting category spend.
Key Players:
· B&Q
· Homebase/ Bunnings
· Wyevale Garden Centres
· Dobbies
· Tesco
· Wilko
· B&M
· Blue Diamond
· Notcutts
· Amazon
· Poundland
· Home Bargains
· Morrisons
Key Points from TOC:
ISSUES AND STRATEGIES
Main issues in gardening:
The size of new homes is falling and ownership is changing
UK shoppers are feeling the financial pinch
Product replacement is the purchase motivation
Online threatens the existence of bricks & mortar stores
Strategies for success
THE MARKET
The sector at a glance
Overall sector size and growth
Sector size and growth: Greenstock & growing media
Sector size and growth: Plants & seeds
Sector size and growth: Growing media, turf & chemicals
Sector size and growth: Garden tools
Sector size and growth: Garden sundries
Sector size and growth: Clothing & accessories
Sector size and growth: Garden power tools
Sector size and growth: Garden hand tools
Sector size and growth: Garden utensils
Sector size and growth: Pots and planters
Sector size and growth: Garden containers
Sector size and growth: Watering & water
Online dynamics
Channels of distribution
THE RETAILERS
Retailer prospects
Market shares
Retailer profiles
THE CONSUMER
Headlines
Net agreement statements
Garden types
Gardening activities
Gardening skill level
Research process
Penetration and profiles
Average spend
Purchase motivation
Retailer usage
Considered and used conversion
Retailer usage
Drivers of retailer choice
Channel usage
Things retailers should improve on
METHODOLOGY
What is included
Market sizing
