Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market 2018 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

Unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV), also called as underwater drones, refer to waterborne vehicles that are designed to operate underwater without any human onboard. These vehicles can be designed to operate fully or partially autonomous in order to carry out predetermined and programmed missions. UUV are used for various applications including surveillance, reconnaissance, mine countermeasures, ocean floor mapping, pipeline inspection, polar ice research, anti—submarine warfare and several others. Since there is no human operator onboard, using UUV become an extremely safe alternative for marine applications.

Rising investment over development of more advanced UUVs is the most prominent factor fueling the market growth. Several countries including the U.S., the U.K., Russia and France are investing heavily for developing unmanned vehicles for marine defense. For instance, in February 2017, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announced to invest nearly US$ 600 Mn for prototyping UUVs of different sizes. The DoD plans to build UUVs for multiple payloads. Similarly, the U.K. Ministry of Defense announced to invest over US$ 22 Mn for procuring a fleet of sea drones. The overall expenditure over UUVs is estimated to remain strong in the following years, thereby escalating the market growth.

The global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saab

Fugro

Kongsberg Maritime

Atlas Elektronik

BIRNS

International Submarine Engineering

Teledyne Technologies

Subsea 7

Segment by Type

Remotely Operated Vehicles

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Segment by Application

Commercial

Defense

Scientific Research

Miscellaneous

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Manufacturers

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

