Vending Machine Market Size, Status and Future Growth by 2024 | Selecta, Jofemar, Westomatic, Fushi Bingshan

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Vending Machine Market, This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vending Machine market by product type, application, key manufacturers (Fuji Electric, Crane, SandenVendo, N&W Global Vending, Sielaff, Azkoyen Group, Bianchi Vending, Royal Vendors, Selecta, Jofemar, Westomatic, Fushi Bingshan, Seaga, FAS International, Deutsche Wurlitzer, AMS, Aucma) and key regions and countries. Vending machine is a machine that dispenses goods such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine. In the last several years, the development of vending machine is relative stable. In 2016, the global capacity of vending machine is nearly 2600 k units, while the actual production is about 2000 k units.

Beverage & Drink vending machine occupied about half of the total vending machine market. Among them, coffee vending machine is very popular in Europe. Besides, various foods vending machine are also common in office building, malls, airports, train stations and other places.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vending Machine market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6990 million by 2024, from US$ 5870 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vending Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Vending Machine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

FOOD

CIGARETTE

TICKET

BEVERAGE&DRINK

OTHER GOODS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

FACTORY

OFFICE BUILDING

PUBLIC PLACES

SCHOOL

OTHERS

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fuji Electric, Crane, SandenVendo, N&W Global Vending, Sielaff, Azkoyen Group, Bianchi Vending, Royal Vendors, Selecta, Jofemar, Westomatic, Fushi Bingshan, Seaga, FAS International, Deutsche Wurlitzer, AMS, Aucma

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vending Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vending Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vending Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vending Machine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vending Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

