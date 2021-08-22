Ventilation Devices Market Expected to Witness a Significant Growth By 2023

MarketResearchFuture.com Present “Global Ventilation Devices Market Research Report- Forecast To 2027” This Report Analyze the Ventilation Devices Market Based on Various Factors- Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis etc.

Global Ventilation Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: Allied Healthcare Products (U.S), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed (U.S.), Smiths Group plc (U.K.), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Getinge Group (Sweden), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and others

Request Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1309

Global Ventilation Devices Market – Segments

Global Ventilation Devices Market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of invasive, non-invasive.

On the basis of products include high frequency ventilation products, long-term acute care (LTAC) ventilation products, transport ventilators, neonatal/pediatric ventilators and others.

Furthermore, by end users include hospital, home care, ambulance and clinics.

Global Ventilation Devices Market – Overview

A ventilator is a machine designed to move air into and out of the lungs, to provide breathing for a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or breathing insufficiently. Modern ventilators are electronically controlled by a small embedded system to allow exact adaptation of pressure and flow characteristics to an individual patient’s needs. Fine-tuned ventilator settings also serve to make ventilation more tolerable and comfortable for the patient. Various products are available in the market to aid respiration.

Increase in incidences of various respiratory diseases and increasing environmental pollution favor the growth of ventilation devices. According to Forum of International Respiratory Societies, COPD affects more than 200 million people and is the fourth leading cause of death in the world. COPD is the only major disease that is increasing in prevalence worldwide and on all continents. Furthermore, studies show that underdiagnosis ranges 72–93%. Moreover, demand of these devices for their use in intensive care units further favor the growth of this market.

The global market of Ventilation Devices is expected to reach USD 6.10 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of approximately 12.45% during the forecast period 2017-2027. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global ventilation devices market is expected to gain eminence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a steady growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a constant CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2027).

Global Ventilation Devices Market – Competitive Analysis

The market for ventilation devices is characterised by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of ventilation devices appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the emerging nations, making it putting pressure on the regional players, especially in terms of features such as type, product portfolios, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The demand for ventilation devices is increasing in emergency care services and intensive care units. In ICU, patients require ventilation devices to aid respiration. Growing demand for advanced products has forced the companies to deliver innovative products and cost effective to their customers.

For instance, in April 2017, Philips-sponsored clinical study demonstrates significant breakthrough for COPD treatment. This study has demonstrated significant cost savings for payers and hospitals from reduced COPD readmission rates resulting from a multifaceted care program that included the use of AVAPS-AE, a proprietary mode of non-invasive ventilation in the Trilogy device. Moreover, in September 2015, Royal Philips N.V. has launched the Philips Respironics V680 ventilator in Canada, offering hospitals both invasive and non-invasive ventilation solutions.

Moreover, Company like ResMed that manufactures ventilation devices named Astral 150 and Astral 100 has acquires Maribo Medico a market leader in Sleep and Respiratory Care in Denmark. Both the company Maribo and ResMed together aims to accelerate growth while improving patient quality-of-life and reducing total healthcare system costs in Denmark. This combination is part of our global goal of improving 20 million lives by 2020.

Browse Complete 115 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ventilation-devices-market-1309

In February 2014, Covidien plc a leading global provider of healthcare products and recognized innovator in patient monitoring and respiratory care devices has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its Puritan Bennett 980 ventilator product.

Regional Analysis of Ventilation Devices Market:

Globally North America is the largest market for Ventilation Devices. The North American market for Ventilation Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% and is expected to reach at US$ XXX Million by the end of the forecasted period. This is due to increasing rate of heart failures and required improvement for efficient treatment and diagnosis of heart diseases. Europe is the second-largest market for Ventilation Devices which is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX%. Whereas Asia pacific is expected to be a growing market for Ventilation Devices market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]