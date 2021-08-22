GlobalData’s report, “Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry Outlook in China to 2022 — Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on China’s Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers China’s Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) producers.

Key Players:

China Petrochemical Corp

Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd

Celanese Corp

Scope:

– Comprehensive information of all active Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) plants in China

— Comprehensive information of all planned Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) projects in China

— Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

— Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) industry supply scenario in China from 2008 to 2022

— Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

— Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) industry market dynamics in China from 2008 to 2022

— Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

— Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

— Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

— Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) plants

— Company capacity shares for key Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) producers in China.

Reasons to buy:

– Latest information on China’s Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) industry

— Macro and microeconomic trends affecting China’s Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) industry

— Market positioning of the country’s Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) producers

— Opportunities in the Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) industry

— Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

— Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Key Points from TOC:

2. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008–2022 8

2.1. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008–2022 8

2.2. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2017 20

2.3. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Company Share, 2017 23

3. China, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Planned Projects Details, 2017–2022 24

4. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008–2022 25

4.1. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), Industry, Market Size, 2008–2022 25

4.2. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008–2022 27

4.3. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 29

4.4. China, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Price Forecasts, 2008–2022 31

5. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), Trade Balance, 2008–2022 33

5.1. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008–2022 33

5.2. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Net Exports, 2008–2022 35

5.3. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2008–2022 37

6. China Petrochemical Corp, Company Snapshot 39

6.1. China Petrochemical Corp, Company Overview 39

6.2. China Petrochemical Corp, Key Information 39

6.3. China Petrochemical Corp, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market, 2017 40

6.3.1. China Petrochemical Corp, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Capacity Split, China and Rest of the World, 2017 40

6.3.2. China Petrochemical Corp, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Plant Capacity Share in China, 2017 40

6.3.3. China Petrochemical Corp, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Capacity in China, 2008–2022 41

6.3.4. China Petrochemical Corp, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Plant Details in China, 2017 42

7. Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd, Company Snapshot 43

7.1. Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd, Company Overview 43

7.2. Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd, Key Information 43

7.3. Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market, 2017 44

7.3.1. Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Capacity Split, China and Rest of the World, 2017 44

7.3.2. Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Plant Capacity Share in China, 2017 44

7.3.3. Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Capacity in China, 2008–2022 45

7.3.4. Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Plant Details in China, 2017 46

8. Celanese Corp, Company Snapshot 47

8.1. Celanese Corp, Company Overview 47

8.2. Celanese Corp, Key Information 47

8.3. Celanese Corp, Business Description 48

8.3.1. Business Overview 48

8.3.2. Acetyl Intermediates 48

8.3.3. Advanced Engineered Materials 48

8.3.4. Consumer Specialties 49

8.3.5. Industrial Specialties 49

8.4. Celanese Corp, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market, 2017 50

8.4.1. Celanese Corp, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Capacity Split, China and Rest of the World, 2017 50

8.4.2. Celanese Corp, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Plant Capacity Share in China, 2017 51

8.4.3. Celanese Corp, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Capacity in China, 2008–2022 52

8.4.4. Celanese Corp, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Plant Details in China, 2017 52

8.5. SWOT Analysis 53

8.5.1. Overview 53

8.5.2. Celanese Corp Strengths 54

8.5.3. Celanese Corp Weaknesses 55

8.5.4. Celanese Corp Opportunities 55

8.5.5. Celanese Corp Threats 56

9. Appendix 58

