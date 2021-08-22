Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2024

Description:-

Water treatment technologies are organized into three general areas: physical methods, chemical methods, and energy intensive methods.

Chemical methods of treatment rely upon the chemical interactions of the contaminants we wish to remove from water, and the application of chemicals that either aid in the separation of contaminants from water, or assist in the destruction or neutralization of harmful effects associated with contaminants. Chemical treatment methods are applied both as stand-alone technologies and as an integral part of the treatment process with physical methods.

In this report, we mainly research water and wastewater treatment chemicals including Ph adjusters & softeners, flocculants & coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhinitors/dispersants, biocides & disinfectants and others.

Scope of the Report:

Water and wastewater treatment chemicals is a valuable resource for managers, scientists, plant operators and others interested in chemical water and wastewater. Currently, there are many kinds of water and wastewater treatment chemical products, including Ph adjusters & softeners, flocculants & coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhinitors/dispersants, biocides & disinfectants and others. Flocculants & coagulants and corrosion inhibitors are major types. In 2017, global flocculants & coagulants used in water and wastewater treatment amount is 15360.1 K MT, which account for 46.75% of global total water and wastewater treatment chemicals.

Generally, water and wastewater treatment chemicals are used in papermaking waste water treatment, industrial water treatment, drinking water treatment and cooling water treatment etc. Industrial water treatment is largest application field, followed by papermaking waste water treatment industry.

The worldwide market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kemira

BASF

Ecolab

Suez (GE)

Solenis

Dow

Akzo Nobel

SNF Group

Shandong Taihe

Feralco Group

BWA Water Additives

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ph Adjusters & Softeners

Flocculants & Coagulants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

Biocides & Disinfectants

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Drinking Water Treatment

Cooling Water Treatment

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ph Adjusters & Softeners

1.2.2 Flocculants & Coagulants

1.2.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.4 Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

1.2.5 Biocides & Disinfectants

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

1.3.2 Industrial Water Treatment

1.3.3 Drinking Water Treatment

1.3.4 Cooling Water Treatment

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kemira

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kemira Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 BASF

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 BASF Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Ecolab

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ecolab Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Suez (GE)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Suez (GE) Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Solenis

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Solenis Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

