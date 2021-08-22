Workforce Management Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global market of Workforce Management Software industry are growing steady, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Kronos and Infor, both have perfect products. As to Kronos, the orkforce Management Software has become a global leader. In Germany, it is ATOSS that leads the technology development.

The Workforce Management Software industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers accounting for the majority share of the Workforce Management Software industry, such as Kronos, Infor, Verint and NICE Systems.

Moreover, the sudden growth in mobile devices and applications has also contributed to the growth of workforce management. Mobile workforce is leveraging the benefits of mobile apps, which are easily accessible anytime and anywhere; therefore, the demand for mobile workforce management is very high and is expected to surpass the demand for web-based WFM in the years to come.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising IT spending, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Workforce Management Software will increase.

In 2018, the global Workforce Management Software market size was 2080 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3820 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.