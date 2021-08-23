Accounting Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
The Accounting Software market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Accounting Software providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Accounting Software competitors. Accounting Software service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.
In 2018, the global Accounting Software market size was 11400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Accounting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Accounting Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intuit
Sage
SAP
Oracle (NetSuite)
Microsoft
Infor
Epicor
Workday
Unit4
Xero
Yonyou
Kingdee
Acclivity
FreshBooks
Intacct
Assit cornerstone
Aplicor
Red wing
Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Embedded Accounting Software Packages
Online Solutions Accounting Software
Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Services
Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Accounting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Accounting Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Accounting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Embedded Accounting Software Packages
1.4.3 Online Solutions Accounting Software
1.4.4 Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Accounting Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Services
1.5.4 Retail
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Accounting Software Market Size
2.2 Accounting Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Accounting Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Accounting Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Intuit
12.1.1 Intuit Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Accounting Software Introduction
12.1.4 Intuit Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Intuit Recent Development
12.2 Sage
12.2.1 Sage Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Accounting Software Introduction
12.2.4 Sage Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Sage Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Accounting Software Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 Oracle (NetSuite)
12.4.1 Oracle (NetSuite) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Accounting Software Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle (NetSuite) Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Oracle (NetSuite) Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Accounting Software Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
Continued…….
