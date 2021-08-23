Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Industry 2022: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Albemarle, Aurobindo Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Fresenius Kabi, Lupin, Teva and more…

A new market study, titled “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market – Forecast To 2022”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are active substances in a drug intended to achieve pharmacological activity which is having direct effect on diagnosis or treatment of disease. APIs are synthesized by chemical synthesis, fermentation, biotechnological methods or enhanced from natural source. API market is mainly driven by the factors such as patent expiration of blockbuster drugs, increased generic medicine sales and high uptake of biologics. High Potential Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) is booming in API market globally as these compounds are very effective in treatment of diseases such as cancer, respiratory disorders and hormonal imbalances and HPAPI growth is mainly driven by its therapeutic applications in oncology.

As estimated by IQ4I Research the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market is valued to be $XX billion in 2015 and poised to grow at a CAGR of X% to reach $258.5 billion by 2022. API market is segmented by synthesis including synthetic chemicals, HPAPI and biotech API. In synthesis API market, synthetic chemicals hold major share of XX% and biotech API is fastest growing segment at a CAGR of XX%. Biotech API is further segmented into monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines and others. Recombinant proteins accounted for highest share of XX% in 2015 and monoclonal antibodies is fastest growing segment at X% CAGR. By customer base it is segmented into synthetic chemicals, biotech API and HPAPI, synthetic chemicals are further segmented as branded/innovative and generic/non branded.

Some of the key players contributing at global level for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market growth are Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), Aurobindo Pharma Limited (India), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc (India), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD (Israel), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries LTD (India) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (India).

Biotech API is segmented as biologics/innovative and biosimilars/non branded. By business type, captive market holds major share with XX% and merchant market is fastest growing segment with a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022. By therapeutic applications, it is segmented into anti-infectives, oncology, cardiovascular and hematopoietic system, central nervous system, respiratory system, gastrointestinal, hormonal related disorders, metabolic disorders, genito-urinary disorders, musculo-skeletal disorders and others. In application segment, anti-infectives holds major share of XX% and oncology is fastest growing segment at a CAGR of X%. Geography segment is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, rest of the world (ROW) where North America holds largest share of XX% and Asia-Pacific is fastest growing region with a CAGR of X% from 2015 to 2022.

In addition, capacity utilization rate and number of manufacturing units by landscape are identified. North America holds largest share in API market due to patent expiry of drugs, aging population, rising demand for anti-cancer drugs, established R&D infrastructure for novel drug development and increased generic medicine sales. Asia-Pacific (APAC) holds second major share and is fastest growing market followed by Europe and Rest of the world. Emerging countries such as China, India and Italy are major contributors due to low labor and manufacturing costs, government emphasis on healthcare reforms.

“Factors such as government initiations for biomedical research, rising cancer prevalence across the world, increasing regional penetration, rising population with life style and aged related disorders, increasing mergers and acquisitions and expansion of local manufacturers are providing growth opportunities for API market whereas stringent regulatory affairs, financial crisis, less investors for API manufacturing ingredients and high market fragmentation are hampering API market growth.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient global market is a highly competitive market hence all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced therapeutics to maintain their market shares.

