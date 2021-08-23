Aircraft Seals Market Size, Share Growth Report 2019-2023 Industry Analysis Based on Top Key Players

Aircraft Seals Market by Seal Type (Dynamic and Static), Application (Engine, Airframe, Flight Control System, Landing Gear, Wheels & Brakes, and Others), Material (Composites, Polymers, & Metals), Vendor (OEM & Aftermarket), Platform (Commercial, Military), Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), & Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Aircraft Seals Market Scenario:

A seal is one of the vital components of an aircraft and prevents the passage, flow, or leakage of gas or fluid between flaps, slats, access panels, doors and other parts of the aircraft. It is designed to provide long service life and low friction for extreme pressure applications over a wide temperature range. Of late, companies are investing in technology development to produce materials in response to the wide variety of applications, including aircraft gearboxes, air turbine motor starters, and main shaft seals for both aircraft turbine engines and aircraft auxiliary power units.

As a result, the higher investments are being made on the development of highly durable aircraft seals to withstand high temperatures. This would positively impact the market growth during the forecast period. However, one of the major restraints of the market is recyclability issues of composite materials and backlogs in aircraft deliveries.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Aircraft Seals Market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, seal type, application, platform, vendor type, and material.

By aircraft type, the global aircraft seals market is segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft. The fixed wing aircraft segment is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global aircraft seals market due to the growing demand for fighter and commercial planes.

By seal type, the market is segmented into dynamic and static; the former is further subdivided into contact seals and clearance seals, while the latter is divided into O-rings & gaskets, and other seals. Dynamic seals are likely to be the major revenue generator in the global aircraft seals market over the forecast period, as they provide a suitable solution to holding moving parts in place and reducing friction in the same.

Aircraft Seals Market Key Players:

The key players in the aircraft seals market are Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Meggitt Plc (U.K), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), SKF (Sweden), Trelleborg Sealing Solutions (Sweden), Brown Aircraft Supply Inc. (U.S.), Hutchinson SA (France), Saint-Gobain (France), and Technetics Group (U.S.).

By application, the aircraft seals market is segmented into engine, air-frame, flight control system, landing gear, wheels and brakes, and others. Engine seals are likely to dominate the global aircraft seals market over the forecast period, as aircraft engines can witness significant temperatures as well as pressures and maintaining smooth function in spite of these conditions is absolutely vital in the engine.

By platform, the global aircraft seals market is divided into military and commercial. Commercial aircraft are likely to remain the leading contributor to the global aircraft seals market due to the growing demand for new commercial jets.

By vendor, the global aircraft seals market is segmented into OEMs and aftermarket. OEMs are expected to dominate the aircraft seals market over the coming years.

By material, the market is segmented into composites, polymers, and metals. The composites segment is likely to lead the global aircraft seals market in the coming years due to their higher heat resistance and easy machinability.

