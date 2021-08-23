APAC Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

APAC Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market – 2019

GMD predicts the revenue of APAC home entertainment and leisure robots market to reach $1.8 billion in 2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in households across the region.

Highlighted with 14 tables and 37 figures, this 100-page report “APAC Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire APAC market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC domestic entertainment and leisure robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, application, end-user and country.

Based on system component, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On basis of application, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems

• Education & Research Robots

• Robotic Companion Pets

On basis of end-user, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Children

• Elderly People

• Guests/Clients

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the mentioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by application and end-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC home-based entertainment and leisure robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro, Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel, Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global APAC Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the APAC Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots development in United States, APAC and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of APAC Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Introduction 4

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 4

1.1.1 Industry Definition 4

1.1.2 Research Scope 5

1.2 Research Methodology 6

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 6

1.2.2 Market Assumption 7

1.2.3 Secondary Data 7

1.2.4 Primary Data 7

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 8

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 9

1.2.7 Research Limitations 10

1.3 Executive Summary 11

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 13

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 13

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 15

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 21

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 24

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 28

3 Segmentation of APAC Market by Component 33

3.1 Market Overview by Component 33

3.2 APAC Hardware Market for Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots 2014-2025 36

3.3 APAC Software Market for Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots 2014-2025 37

3.4 APAC Services Market for Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots 2014-2025 38

4 Segmentation of APAC Market by Application 40

4.1 Market Overview by Application 40

4.2 APAC Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems Market 2014-2025 43

4.3 APAC Education & Research Robots Market 2014-2025 50

4.4 APAC Robotic Companion Pets Market 2014-2025 52

5 Segmentation of APAC Market by End-user 54

5.1 Market Overview by End-user 54

5.2 APAC Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Children 2014-2025 57

5.3 APAC Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Elderly People 2014-2025 58

5.4 APAC Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Guests/Clients 2014-2025 59

6 APAC Market 2014-2025 by Country 61

6.1 Overview of APAC Market 61

6.2 U.S. Market 64

6.3 Canadian Market 67

7 Competitive Landscape 69

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 69

7.2 Company Profiles 73

8 Investing in APAC Market: Risk Assessment and Management 94

8.1 Risk Evaluation of APAC Market 94

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 97

Continued …

