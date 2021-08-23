Automotive Camera Module Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Automotive Camera Module is defined as a housing containing an image sensor, a processor, a lens, a buffer, and connector points; in addition, some system specific software and any other elements may be required before the camera module can be installed in a space defined by the vehicle manufacturer.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Camera Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the last several years, global market of automotive camera module developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 29.91%. In 2017, global actual production is about 78.2 million units.

The classification of automotive camera module includes Back Camera, Front Camera and others, and the proportion of Back Camera in 2017 is about 55.61%. Back camera is very helpful for the young drivers, especially when they back a car.

Automotive camera module is widely used in Sedan, SUV and other field. The most proportion of automotive camera module is used for Sedan, and the consumption market share in 2017 is about 71.52%.

Market competition is intense. Panasonic, Valeo, Magna, Continental, MCNEX, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Camera Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.5% over the next five years, will reach 8530 million US$ in 2023, from 3080 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic

Valeo

Magna

Continental

MCNEX

SEMCO

LG Innotek

Sharp

Bosch

ZF TRW

Tung Thih

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Back Camera

Front Camera

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sedan

SUV

Others

