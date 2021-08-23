Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market 2019 Global Comprehensive Study, Trends, Industry Strategy, Applications Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Business Process Outsourcing Services market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

According to Market research Future (MRFR)’s latest report, the global business process outsourcing services market is poised to mark a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The valuation of the global market has been prognosticated to reach USD 52 Bn by the end of the assessment period. Business enterprises are investing in the procurement of BPO services as it enables the organization to focus on the core activities and facilitate revenue acceleration. Furthermore, it also helps in enhancing efficiency by contracting operations and responsibilities to skilled personnel without hiring them.

BPO has paved its way across different industry verticals such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail, etc. The expansion of the end-user industries is poised to dictate the growth trajectory of the business process outsourcing services market in the upcoming years. Adoption of BPO services is gaining momentum in the banking and financial sector. It is projected to favor the expansion of the business process outsourcing services market in the upcoming years.

Technological innovations play an important role in the growth of the global market. The growth of the IT & Telecommunication is anticipated to influence the proliferation of the IT & Telecommunication market positively over the next few years.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4451

Major Key Players

ADP, LLC. (U.S.),

Accenture PLC (Ireland),

Aon Hewitt (U.S.),

Capgemini (France),

Xerox Corporation (U.S.),

Infosys BPO Ltd. (India),

Syntel, Inc. (U.S.),

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Wipro Limited (India).

According to MRFR, The global Business Process Outsourcing Services Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 52 Billion by 2023, at 11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Industry News:

In October 2018, a Romanian telecommunications company named Telekom Romania has inaugurated its new business process outsourcing center. The new center is built in Braila for serving companies across different industry verticals.

In October 2018, a Latin American provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services, Atento S.A., has unveiled its new customer relationship center in Santiago de Chile.

In September 2018, healthcare BPO service provider, Access Healthcare, has announced the acquisition of Pacific BPO, India. With the new acquisition, its operations are aimed at catering to 19 regions across the U.S., India and the Philippines.

Regional Analysis:

The global business process outsourcing services market, by region, has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America has the lion’s share of the market currently and is likely to retain it over the assessment period. Led by the U.S. and Canada, the region is expected to grow substantially in the foreseeable future. Technological innovations are poised to dictate the growth trajectory of the business process outsourcing services market in North America over 2023. The region is also projected to witness an upsurge in demand for BPO services from both SMEs and large organizations.

Europe is expected to retain its second position over the next few years. The report indicates that the U.K. is likely to lead the growth of the business process outsourcing services market in the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific resonates immense growth potential and is presumed to thrive at the highest CAGR over the review period. In addition, the availability of skilled personnel at comparatively lower cost is favoring the inflow of investments in the business process outsourcing services market of Asia Pacific. The regional market is projected to remain highly lucrative through the assessment period.

Segmentation:

On the basis of service type, the business process outsourcing services market is segmented into customer services, finance & accounting, KPO, human resource, procurement, and others.

By vertical, the global business process outsourcing services market has been segmented into healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, IT & Telecommunication, and others.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/business-process-outsourcing-services-market-4451

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Government Bodies

Consumers

IT & Telecommunication Companies

Software Providers

Technology Providers

Software Vendors

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

TABLE 2 BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 3 BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 4 NORTH AMERICA BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 6 U.S. BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

Continued….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

FIGURE 3 BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET, BY VERTICAL

FIGURE 4 BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET, BY REGIONS

FIGURE 5 NORTH AMERICA BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

FIGURE 6 NORTH AMERICA BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET, BY VERTICAL

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]