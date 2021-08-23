CBD HEMP OIL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global CBD Hemp Oil market for 2018-2023.Pure CBD hemp oil is extracted from the cannabis varieties that are naturally abundant in CBD, and low in THC. A specialized extraction process is used to yield highly concentrated CBD oil or pure cannabidiol that also contains other nutritious material such as omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids, and other phytocannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV). Pure hemp cannabidiol oil can be consumed directly as a nutritional supplement. Over the years, great advances in CBD hemp oil product development have led to what are now dozens of different types of CBD hemp oil products, including capsules, drops, and even chewing gum. Concentrated pure CBD hemp oil can also be infused into skin and body care products and used topically. Presently, the production of CBD hemp oil is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of CBD hemp oil in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of CBD hemp oil to customers directly. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that CBD Hemp Oil will register a 30.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 760 million by 2023, from US$ 150 million in 2017.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CBD Hemp Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:Segmentation by product type: Inorganic Source Organic Source Segmentation by application: Pharmaceuticals Industry Food Industry Cosmetics Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey GCC CountriesThe report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Kazmira CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Freedom Leaf Green Roads Medical Marijuana Folium Biosciences HempLife Today Cannavest Pharmahemp ENDOCA CBD American Shaman NuLeaf NaturalsIn addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.Research objectives To study and analyze the global CBD Hemp Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of CBD Hemp Oil market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global CBD Hemp Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the CBD Hemp Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Table of Contents – Key Points2018-2023 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Market Report1 Scope of the Report 1.1 Market Introduction 1.2 Research Objectives 1.3 Years Considered 1.4 Market Research Methodology 1.5 Economic Indicators 1.6 Currency Considered2 Executive Summary 2.1 World Market Overview 2.1.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption 2013-2023 2.1.2 CBD Hemp Oil Consumption CAGR by Region 2.2 CBD Hemp Oil Segment by Type 2.2.1 Inorganic Source 2.2.2 Organic Source 2.3 CBD Hemp Oil Consumption by Type 2.3.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018) 2.3.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018) 2.3.3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sale Price by Type (2013-2018) 2.4 CBD Hemp Oil Segment by Application 2.4.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry 2.4.2 Food Industry 2.4.3 Cosmetics Industry 2.5 CBD Hemp Oil Consumption by Application 2.5.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018) 2.5.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018) 2.5.3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)3 Global CBD Hemp Oil by Players 3.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales Market Share by Players 3.1.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales by Players (2016-2018) 3.1.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018) 3.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue Market Share by Players 3.2.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue by Players (2016-2018) 3.2.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018) 3.3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sale Price by Players 3.4 Global CBD Hemp Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players 3.4.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players 3.4.2 Players CBD Hemp Oil Products Offered 3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis 3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis 3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018) 3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants 3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion……….12 Key Players Analysis 12.1 Kazmira 12.1.1 Company Details 12.1.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered 12.1.3 Kazmira CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018) 12.1.4 Main Business Overview 12.1.5 Kazmira News 12.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals 12.2.1 Company Details 12.2.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered 12.2.3 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018) 12.2.4 Main Business Overview 12.2.5 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals News 12.3 Freedom Leaf 12.3.1 Company Details 12.3.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered 12.3.3 Freedom Leaf CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018) 12.3.4 Main Business Overview 12.3.5 Freedom Leaf News 12.4 Green Roads 12.4.1 Company Details 12.4.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered 12.4.3 Green Roads CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018) 12.4.4 Main Business Overview 12.4.5 Green Roads News 12.5 Medical Marijuana 12.5.1 Company Details 12.5.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered 12.5.3 Medical Marijuana CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018) 12.5.4 Main Business Overview 12.5.5 Medical Marijuana News 12.6 Folium Biosciences 12.6.1 Company Details 12.6.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered 12.6.3 Folium Biosciences CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018) 12.6.4 Main Business Overview 12.6.5 Folium Biosciences News 12.7 HempLife Today 12.7.1 Company Details 12.7.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered 12.7.3 HempLife Today CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018) 12.7.4 Main Business Overview 12.7.5 HempLife Today News 12.8 Cannavest 12.8.1 Company Details 12.8.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered 12.8.3 Cannavest CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018) 12.8.4 Main Business Overview 12.8.5 Cannavest News 12.9 Pharmahemp 12.9.1 Company Details 12.9.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered 12.9.3 Pharmahemp CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018) 12.9.4 Main Business Overview 12.9.5 Pharmahemp News 12.10 ENDOCA 12.10.1 Company Details 12.10.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered 12.10.3 ENDOCA CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018) 12.10.4 Main Business Overview 12.10.5 ENDOCA News 12.11 CBD American Shaman 12.12 NuLeaf Naturals……Continued