Construction Estimating Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Types of construction estimating software are included Cloud, SaaS, Web; Installed-PC; Installed-Mobile. The key applications are: Construction Party, Intermediaries, Party A in construction industry, and others. And Construction Party was the largest application which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016.

USA, China and Australia are now the key developers of construction estimating software. There are some other vendors, such as Shenjimiaosuan, Lubansoft, in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by Glodon.

UDA Technologies, Bluebeam, RedTeam, Microsoft, JBKnowledge, Takeoff Live, FastEST, Vision InfoSoft, QuoteSoft, eTakeoff, ProEst, BuildingConnected, PrioSoft, Advanced Electrical Technologies, AppliCad and Glodon are the key suppliers in the global Construction estimating software market. Top 10 took up about 54.29% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up less than 20% of the Chinese market.

The global Construction Estimating Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Construction Estimating Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

