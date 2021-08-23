Courier Services Market Global: Report Focused on Top Manufacturers, Developments and Growth By 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Courier Services Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Courier Services Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (UPS, FedEx, Royal Mail, DHL, China Post, Japan Post Group, SF Express, BancoPosta, YTO Expess, ZTO Express, STO Express, Yunda Express, Aramex,)

A courier service is a service that allows someone to send a parcel or consignment from one location to another. They can be booked and paid for online. Senders have the option to have their parcels collected by a courier or drop their parcel off at a nearby location to be picked up later by the courier.

Scope of the Global Courier Services Market Report

This report studies the Courier Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Courier Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The North America ranks highest in courier service revenue at $101.87 billion, generating 34% of the total revenue in global. China ($77.53 billion) and Japan ($23.45 billion) follow in second and third place. The average shipping price of a parcel is $8.95 in the US, compared to $1.83 in China and $2.64 in Japan.

The health of the transportation and logistics industry will continue to be a function of domestic and global economic growth.

The global Courier Services market is valued at 299100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 416200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Courier Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Courier Services Market Segment by Manufacturers

UPS

FedEx

Royal Mail

DHL

China Post

Japan Post Group

SF Express

BancoPosta

YTO Expess

ZTO Express

STO Express

Yunda Express

Aramex

Global Courier Services Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Courier Services Market Segment by Type

Courier

Express

Parcel

Global Courier Services Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

B2B

B2C

C2C

