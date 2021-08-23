Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4093752#ixzz5kn7DDWVW

Press Release

This report analyzes the global cruelty-free cosmetics market by product-type (skin care, hair care, perfumes & fragrances, makeup & color cosmetics, others), by form (cream, gel, liquid, powder, others), by distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, specialty retailers, convenience stores, e-commerce, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global cruelty-free cosmetics market include:

  • L’Oréal S.A. (France)
    • COVER FX Skin Care Inc. (Canada)
    • INIKA Organic (Australia)
    • Spectrum Collections (U.K.)
    • Kat Von D Beauty (U.S.)
    • Beauty B (U.S.)
    • PHB Ethical Beauty (U.K.)

 

On the basis of product type, the global cruelty-free cosmetics market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Skin Care
    • Hair Care
    • Perfumes & Fragrances
    • Makeup & Color Cosmetics
    • Others

On the basis of form, the global cruelty-free cosmetics market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Cream
    • Gel
    • Liquid
    • Powder
    • Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cruelty-free cosmetics market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Supermarket/Hypermarket
    • Specialty Retailers
    • Convenience Stores
    • E-Commerce
    • Others

On the basis of region, the global cruelty-free cosmetics market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Rest of the World

 

Table Of Contents:      

  1. Executive Summary
    2. Market Introduction
    2.1 Definition
    2.2 Scope Of The Study
    2.2.1 Research Objectives
    2.2.2 Assumptions
    2.2.3 Limitations
    2.3 Markets Structure
    2.4 Stakeholders
    3. Research Methodology
        3.1 Research Methods
    3.1.1 Primary Research
    3.1.2 Secondary Research
    3.2 Forecast Model
    3.3 Market Size Estimation
    ….

  1. Competitive Landscape
    10.1 Introduction
    10.2 Product Launch/Development
    10.3 Partnerships And Collaborations
    10.4 Acquisitions
    10.5 Business Expansion
    11. COMPANY PROFILES
    11.1 L’Oréal S.A. (France)
    11.2 COVER FX Skin Care Inc. (Canada)
    11.3 INIKA Organic (Australia)
    11.4 Spectrum Collections (U.K.)
    11.5 Kat Von D Beauty (U.S.)
    11.6 Beauty B (U.S.)        

 Continued…….

 



