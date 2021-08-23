Dental Radiology Equipment Market-Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019 By Align Technology Inc, Biomedics (NZ) Limited, Calcivis Ltd, DxRay, Inc., Farus LLC, King’s College London, Perio-Imaging Inc., Planmeca Oy, Xintek, Inc.

GlobalData’s Medical Devices sector report, “Dental Radiology Equipment — Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019” provides an overview of Dental Radiology Equipment currently in pipeline stage.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Dental Radiology Equipment pipeline products.

This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope:

– Extensive coverage of the Dental Radiology Equipment under development

— The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

— The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Dental Radiology Equipment and list all their pipeline projects

— The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

— The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

— Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy:

The report enables you to —

— Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

— Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

— Identify and understand important and diverse types of Dental Radiology Equipment under development

— Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

— Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

— In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Key Players:

Align Technology Inc

Biomedics (NZ) Limited

Calcivis Ltd

DxRay, Inc.

Farus LLC

In Veritas Medical Diagnostics Inc

King’s College London

LuxRay Dental Systems Inc

Perio-Imaging Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc

Raptor Resources Holdings Inc.

Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC

Tribogenics, Inc.

University of California Irvine

University of Liverpool

Varian Medical Systems Inc

West Virginia University

Xintek, Inc.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Introduction

3 Products under Development

3.1 Dental Radiology Equipment — Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Dental Radiology Equipment — Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Dental Radiology Equipment — Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Dental Radiology Equipment — Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Dental Radiology Equipment — Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

4 Dental Radiology Equipment — Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Dental Radiology Equipment Companies — Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Dental Radiology Equipment — Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Dental Radiology Equipment Companies and Product Overview

6 Dental Radiology Equipment- Recent Developments

6.1 Jul 19, 2018: Danaher announces plan to Spin off dental business into an independent, publicly traded company

6.2 Jul 19, 2018: Carestream Health names David Westgate as chairman, president and CEO

6.3 Jul 19, 2018: Growth in orders drives IT expansion at carestream

6.4 Jul 11, 2018: Carestream Executive to Present Ideas on How to Inspire Innovation at AHRA Conference

6.5 Jul 02, 2018: SmileDirectClub Releases Statement Regarding Update in Ongoing Proceedings with Align Technology

6.6 Jun 29, 2018: Micromem Technologies Reports H1 Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

6.7 Jun 25, 2018: Align Technology Reaches One Millionth Invisalign Patient in the EMEA Region

6.8 Jun 19, 2018: Carestream Dental Announces Dr. Lea Al Matny as Clinical Specialty Director

6.9 Jun 19, 2018: BIOLASE Names Todd A. Norbe And Jess Roper As Board Directors

6.10 Jun 18, 2018: Henry Schein Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal to Mary’s Center for Maternal and Child Care

6.11 Jun 14, 2018: Henry Schein Signs Global Partnership Agreement With the International College of Dentists

6.12 Jun 01, 2018: Henry Schein Names Shira Goodman And Anne Margulies As New Board Directors

6.13 May 17, 2018: Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions

6.14 May 09, 2018: 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology

6.15 May 08, 2018: New 3Shape and Oventus Integration Gets Patients into Sleep Therapy Faster

6.16 May 08, 2018: Henry Schein Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.17 May 06, 2018: Dentsply Sirona Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.18 May 04, 2018: Align Technology Opens Invisalign Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany

6.19 May 02, 2018: BIOLASE Announces 2018 First Quarter Results

6.20 May 02, 2018: Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc.

6.21 May 01, 2018: 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invisalign

6.22 May 01, 2018: Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman

6.23 Apr 26, 2018: CS 3600 CASE STUDY: Intraoral Scanning Promotes Practice Efficiency

6.24 Apr 25, 2018: Varian Reports Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

6.25 Apr 25, 2018: Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute

6.26 Apr 25, 2018: Align Technology Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.27 Apr 25, 2018: Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting

6.28 Apr 19, 2018: Danaher Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

6.29 Apr 16, 2018: Henry Schein Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry

6.30 Apr 12, 2018: Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology

6.31 Apr 11, 2018: BIOLASE Board Of Directors Asks Chairman Jonathan T. Lord, M.D. To Take On Expanded Leadership Role And Explore Strategic Options

6.32 Apr 10, 2018: Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award

6.33 Apr 09, 2018: CS 3600 Intraoral Scanner Outperforms Other Scanners, Traditional Impression, in Finish Line Accuracy

6.34 Apr 09, 2018: Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group

6.35 Apr 04, 2018: BIOLASE Names Garrett Sato To Board Of Directors

6.36 Apr 03, 2018: Dentsply Sirona: Focus on global dental health

7 Appendix

