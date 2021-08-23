Discover Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2024 Recombinant Vector Vaccines Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Description:

Recombinant vector vaccines are experimental vaccines similar to DNA vaccines, but they use an attenuated virus or bacterium to introduce microbial DNA to cells of the body. “Vector” refers to the virus or bacterium used as the carrier.

In nature, viruses latch on to cells and inject their genetic material into them. In the lab, scientists have taken advantage of this process. They have figured out how to take the roomy genomes of certain harmless or attenuated viruses and insert portions of the genetic material from other microbes into them. The carrier viruses then ferry that microbial DNA to cells. Recombinant vector vaccines closely mimic a natural infection and therefore do a good job of stimulating the immune system.

Attenuated bacteria also can be used as vectors. In this case, the inserted genetic material causes the bacteria to display the antigens of other microbes on its surface. In effect, the harmless bacterium mimics a harmful microbe, provoking an immune response.

Researchers are working on both bacteria-l and viral-based recombinant vector vaccines for HIV, rabies, and measles.

The global Recombinant Vector Vaccines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Recombinant Vector Vaccines market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Recombinant Vector Vaccines in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Recombinant Vector Vaccines in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Recombinant Vector Vaccines market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Recombinant Vector Vaccines market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

SANOFI PASTEUR S.A.

Novartis

GSK

CNBG

ChengDa Bio

Changsheng Life

Zhifei

SINOVAC BIOTECH

NuoCheng Bio

Hualan Bio

Kangtai

Market size by Product

Varicella

Influenza

Polio

Hepatitis A

Rabies

BCG

Hepatitis B

Pertussis, Diphtheria, tetanus

Pneumococcal

Others

Market size by End User

For Adult

For Child

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Recombinant Vector Vaccines market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Recombinant Vector Vaccines market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Recombinant Vector Vaccines companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Recombinant Vector Vaccines submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recombinant Vector Vaccines Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Varicella

1.4.3 Influenza

1.4.4 Polio

1.4.5 Hepatitis A

1.4.6 Rabies

1.4.7 BCG

1.4.8 Hepatitis B

1.4.9 Pertussis, Diphtheria, tetanus

1.4.10 Pneumococcal

1.4.11 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 For Adult

1.5.3 For Child

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Market Size

2.1.1 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Recombinant Vector Vaccines Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Revenue by Regions

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 SANOFI PASTEUR S.A.

11.1.1 SANOFI PASTEUR S.A. Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 SANOFI PASTEUR S.A. Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 SANOFI PASTEUR S.A. Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered

11.1.5 SANOFI PASTEUR S.A. Recent Development

11.2 Novartis

11.2.1 Novartis Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Novartis Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Novartis Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered

11.2.5 Novartis Recent Development

11.3 GSK

11.3.1 GSK Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 GSK Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 GSK Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered

11.3.5 GSK Recent Development

11.4 CNBG

11.4.1 CNBG Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 CNBG Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 CNBG Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered

11.4.5 CNBG Recent Development

11.5 ChengDa Bio

11.5.1 ChengDa Bio Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 ChengDa Bio Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 ChengDa Bio Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered

11.5.5 ChengDa Bio Recent Development

11.6 Changsheng Life

11.6.1 Changsheng Life Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Changsheng Life Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Changsheng Life Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered

11.6.5 Changsheng Life Recent Development

11.7 Zhifei

11.7.1 Zhifei Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Zhifei Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Zhifei Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered

11.7.5 Zhifei Recent Development

11.8 SINOVAC BIOTECH

11.8.1 SINOVAC BIOTECH Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 SINOVAC BIOTECH Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 SINOVAC BIOTECH Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered

11.8.5 SINOVAC BIOTECH Recent Development

11.9 NuoCheng Bio

11.9.1 NuoCheng Bio Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 NuoCheng Bio Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 NuoCheng Bio Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered

11.9.5 NuoCheng Bio Recent Development

11.10 Hualan Bio

11.10.1 Hualan Bio Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Hualan Bio Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Hualan Bio Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered

11.10.5 Hualan Bio Recent Development

11.11 Kangtai

Continued…

