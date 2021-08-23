Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

New Study On “2019-2024 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Bomb disposal is an all-encompassing term to describe the separate, but interrelated functions in the military fields of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and improvised explosive device disposal (IEDD), and the public safety roles of public safety bomb disposal (PSBD) and the bomb squad.

The global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

iRobot

Safariland

Northrop Grumman

Scanna Msc

NABCO

United Shield International

Reamda

API Technologies

Cobham

Chemring Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable X-ray Systems

Projected Water Disruptors

Bomb containment chambers

EOD Suits and Blankets

EOD Robots

Explosive Detectors

Search Mirrors

Others

Segment by Application

Defense

Law Enforcement

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment

1.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Portable X-ray Systems

1.2.3 Projected Water Disruptors

1.2.4 Bomb containment chambers

1.2.5 EOD Suits and Blankets

1.2.6 EOD Robots

1.2.7 Explosive Detectors

1.2.8 Search Mirrors

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Defense

1.3.3 Law Enforcement

1.4 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Continued…

