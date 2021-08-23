Eye Melanoma 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the global eye melanoma market by site (sclera, retina, uvea), by diagnosis (eye exam, imaging, biopsy), treatment (radiation therapy, laser treatment, surgery), end user (hospitals & clinics, academic institutes); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global eye melanoma market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% during the forecast period.

The major players in global eye melanoma market include:

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.)

• GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

• TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Analogic Corporation (U.S.)

• Optovue, Incorporated (U.S.)

• NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (Canada)

• Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

• ZEISS (Germany)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

On the basis of site, the global eye melanoma market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Sclera

• Retina

• Uvea

On the basis of diagnosis, the global eye melanoma market has been categorized into the following segments:

Eye Exam

• Imaging

• Biopsy

On the basis of treatment, the global eye melanoma market has been categorized into the following segments:

Radiation Therapy

• Laser Treatment

• Surgery

On the basis of end user, the global eye melanoma market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals & Clinics

• Academic Institutes

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

….

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Castle Biosciences, Inc.

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product Overview

12.1.3 Financials

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 GENERAL ELECTRIC

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product Overview

12.2.3 Financial Overview

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product Overview

12.3.3 Financial Overview

12.3.4 Key Development

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4 TOSHIBA CORPORATION

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.4.3 Financial Overview

12.4.4 Key Development

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5 Siemens AG

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product Overview

12.5.3 Financial Overview

12.5.4 Key Developments

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

