Global and North America Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market by Key Players, Types, Applications and Segmental Analysis 2023

The Global and North America Organic And Natural Feminine Care Market is poised to reach a value of USD 3,990.93 million by 2023, as per the latest findings of Market Research Future (MRFR). The inclination of women towards organically derived products is likely to propel the market to exhibit 7.06% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023). Organic products can reduce the probability of acquiring cancer and other chronic diseases.

The inclination towards organically derived products by women owing to its biodegradable and skin-friendly nature is likely to bolster the market demand exponentially. This is signified by the sale of non-genetically modified (GMO) organic cotton products. Moreover, the reduced possibility of rashes and low possibility of contracting cancer and other chronic diseases can augur well for the global and North America organic and natural feminine care market.

Menstrual toxic shock syndrome (TSS) has seen an upsurge according to the report by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). The use of natural feminine care products can reduce the chances of TSS and drive the market demand. Moreover, government policies creating awareness among the public is expected to drive the market growth.

Global and North America Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market – Competitive Analysis

Prime players in the Global and North America Organic And Natural Feminine Care Market include Maxim Hygiene (U.S.), GladRags (U.S.), Purganics (India), The Honest Company Inc. (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Apropos (U.S.), Tosama (Slovenia), Armada & Lady Anion (Australia), Saathi (India), Rael (U.S.), Heyday Care LLP (India), Veeda USA (U.S.), Bodywise Limited (U.K.), and Corman USA Inc. (U.S.).

Global and North America Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market – Segmentation Analysis

The Global and North America Organic And Natural Feminine Care Market is segmented by product and distribution channel.

Among products, sanitary pads accounted for 63.2% share in 2017, followed by tampons (22.3%), panty liners & shields (9.5%), and others (5.0%). Tampons can generate close to USD 971.66 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising numbers of working women, preference of tampons to conduct day-to-day activities, and awareness of menstrual hygiene. Panty liners & shields can exhibit the second-highest CAGR of 7.68% over the assessment period to accumulate close to USD 394.19 million. This can be credited to their heavy use by the working population in developed economies to prevent discomfort.

By distribution channel, supermarkets & hypermarkets accounted for 43.2% share in 2017, followed by retail pharmacies (30.8%), online purchase (17.4%), and others (8.6%). Supermarkets & hypermarkets can register 6.80% CAGR during the assessment period to generate close to USD 1,696.1 million. This can be credited to this particular outlet being preferred by manufacturers to increase their sales in developing economies. But the online purchase segment can showcase a robust CAGR of 8.24% to contribute close to USD 741.77 million by 2023. The preference of using online channels to avoid social stigma issues by women in developing economies is likely to facilitate growth in the segment.

Global and North America Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global and North America Organic And Natural Feminine Care Market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). APAC accounted for 43.6% share in 2017, followed by North America and South America holding close to 27.7% share, Europe (24.5%), and MEA (4.2%).

The APAC region can accrue close to USD 1,777.63 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period. Factors of high awareness levels of consumers, demand for high fluid retention products, and health-consciousness levels among the women populace in China, South Korea, and India are projected to drive market growth. Other factors predicted to spur growth include population spurt and efforts by companies to create awareness through Ads.

North America can generate close to USD 850.73 million by 2023 at 7% CAGR during the assessment period. This can be attributed to availability of various options for feminine care products coupled with advertisements targeting the right demographic. Social media channels ensuring the message of menstrual health reaches audiences can boost the regional market revenue.

Europe is predicted to exhibit 7% CAGR to generate revenue worth USD 974.85 million by 2023. This can be attributed to waste disposal concerns with regards to synthetic feminine hygiene products. Investments in research and development for creating recyclable sanitary pads is likely to bode well for the market. Moreover, efforts by governments to solve pharmaceutical logistics and ensure manufacture of low-cost hygiene products can boost the regional organic and natural feminine care market.

