Global Artificial Intelligence Software System Market 2019: Current Trends, Key Industry Players and Strategic Benchmarking with Splendid Growth by 2024
Global Artificial Intelligence Software System Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024
Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software system is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.
According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence Software System market will register a 60.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 46000 million by 2024, from US$ 2650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence Software System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence Software System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Baidu
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Intel
Salesforce
Brighterion
KITT.AI
IFlyTek
Megvii Technology
Albert Technologies
H2O.ai
Brainasoft
Yseop
Ipsoft
NanoRep(LogMeIn)
Ada Support
Astute Solutions
IDEAL.com
Wipro
This study considers the Artificial Intelligence Software System value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Cloud Based
On Premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Voice Processing
Text Processing
Image Processing
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Artificial Intelligence Software System market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Artificial Intelligence Software System market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Artificial Intelligence Software System Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Artificial Intelligence Software System by Players
4 Artificial Intelligence Software System by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Artificial Intelligence Software System Market Forecast
…
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Google
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Software System Product Offered
11.1.3 Google Artificial Intelligence Software System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Google News
11.2 Baidu
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Software System Product Offered
11.2.3 Baidu Artificial Intelligence Software System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Baidu News
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Artificial Intelligence Software System Product Offered
11.3.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence Software System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 IBM News
11.4 Microsoft
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Artificial Intelligence Software System Product Offered
11.4.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Software System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Microsoft News
11.5 SAP
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Artificial Intelligence Software System Product Offered
11.5.3 SAP Artificial Intelligence Software System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 SAP News
11.6 Intel
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Artificial Intelligence Software System Product Offered
11.6.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence Software System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Intel News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
