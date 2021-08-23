Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2019: By Demand, Trend, Key Players, Regions, Type & Application with Sales & Revenue Analysis & Consumption By 2024
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024
BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The EU takes the market share of 36% in 2017, followed by United States with 32%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 11% in Y2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market will register a 16.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4210 million by 2024, from US$ 1710 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Building Information Modeling (BIM) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Building Information Modeling (BIM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2825420
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Autodesk, Inc (US)
Nemetschek AG (Germany)
Bentley Systems, Inc (US)
Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)
Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)
RIB Software AG (Germany)
Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)
Cadsoft Corporation (US)
Siemens (Germany)
AVEVA Group (UK)
Aconex (Australia)
Beck Technology (US)
Inovaya (US)
Synchro (UK)
IES (UK)
Hongye Technology (China)
Beijing Explorer Software (China)
Lubansoft (China)
Glodon(China)
PKPM (China)
This study considers the Building Information Modeling (BIM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
3D BIM Management of Design Models
4D BIM Management of Schedule
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Architects
AEC engineering Offices
Contractors
Owners
Other
Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2825420
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) by Players
4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Forecast
…
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Autodesk, Inc (US)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Offered
11.1.3 Autodesk, Inc (US) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Autodesk, Inc (US) News
11.2 Nemetschek AG (Germany)
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Offered
11.2.3 Nemetschek AG (Germany) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Nemetschek AG (Germany) News
11.3 Bentley Systems, Inc (US)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Offered
11.3.3 Bentley Systems, Inc (US) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Bentley Systems, Inc (US) News
11.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Offered
11.4.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd (US) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd (US) News
11.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Offered
11.5.3 Dassault Systemes S.A. (France) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. (France) News
11.6 RIB Software AG (Germany)
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Offered
11.6.3 RIB Software AG (Germany) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 RIB Software AG (Germany) News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]