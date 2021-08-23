Global Coiled Tubing Services Market 2019 By Demand, Consumption, Production, Top Regions, Key Manufacturers, Growth & Forecast Till 2024
Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024
Coiled tubing refers to a continuous length of small-diameter steel pipe and related surface equipment as well as associated drilling, completion and workover, or remediation, techniques. Coiled tubing oilfield technology was initially developed for working on live, producing wells.
According to this study, over the next five years the Coiled Tubing Services market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5460 million by 2024, from US$ 3510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Coiled Tubing Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Coiled Tubing Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Baker Hughes (GE)
Weatherford
Superior Energy
Archer
Calfrac Well Services
Cudd Energy Services (RPC)
National Oilwell Varco
Pioneer Energy Services
PT Elnusa Tbk
Legend Energy
Smape S.r.l.
Jereh Group
This study considers the Coiled Tubing Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Well Intervention
Drilling
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Onshore
Offshore
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Coiled Tubing Services market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Coiled Tubing Services market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Coiled Tubing Services by Players
4 Coiled Tubing Services by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Forecast
…
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Schlumberger
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Schlumberger Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Schlumberger News
11.2 Halliburton
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Halliburton Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Halliburton News
11.3 Baker Hughes (GE)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Baker Hughes (GE) Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Baker Hughes (GE) News
11.4 Weatherford
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Weatherford Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Weatherford News
11.5 Superior Energy
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Superior Energy Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Superior Energy News
11.6 Archer
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Archer Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Archer News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
