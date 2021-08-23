Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025
Data center infrastructure management solutions market is the increased focus on automation among enterprises. Data center automation is a cost-effective process.
In 2018, the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nlyte
Panduit
Schneider Electric
Sunbird
Vertiv
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware Devices
Software System
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy Management
Power Management
Network Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior yearhas beenconsidered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware Devices
1.4.3 Software System
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Energy Management
1.5.3 Power Management
1.5.4 Network Management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Size
2.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Nlyte
12.1.1 Nlyte Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Nlyte Revenue in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Nlyte Recent Development
12.2 Panduit
12.2.1 Panduit Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Panduit Revenue in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Panduit Recent Development
12.3 Schneider Electric
12.3.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.4 Sunbird
12.4.1 Sunbird Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Sunbird Revenue in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Sunbird Recent Development
12.5 Vertiv
12.5.1 Vertiv Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Vertiv Revenue in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Vertiv Recent Development
Continued…..
