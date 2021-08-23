Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

Embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) has become an important and essential IP that adds flexibility to electronic products and helps accelerate time-to-market. UMC offers state-of-the-art embedded non-volatile solutions to meet a variety of embedded system applications. High quality embedded non-volatile memories (eFuse, eOTP, eMTP, eE2 PROM and eFlash) can be used for trimming, redundancy, data encryption, ID, coding and programming.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of IoT-based devices and services in the developing countries. The need for ubiquitous connectivity necessitates rapid deployment of inexpensive and low power consuming products with the ability to communicate securely. Therefore, proliferation of IoT-based devices and services is estimated to spur the demand significantly over the forecast period.

Embedded non-volatile memory is a small-sized chip used to meet a variety of embedded system applications. It is primarily used in smart card, SIM card, microcontrollers, PMIC, and display driver IC for the purpose of data encryption, programming, trimming, identification, coding, and redundancy. Manufacturers focus on providing secured eNVMs for MCUs used in the IoT-based devices.

High efficiency and compact design associated with eNVMs is expected to replace comparatively bulky, conventional, standalone non-volatile memories. It is one of the key components of IoT-based microcontroller devices. Use of low power and low-cost embedded non-volatile memories can decrease the consumer electronics cost significantly, which is also anticipated to catapult product demand over the next few years. The growing need for security in connected device is anticipated to provide avenues for growth owing to the secured layer provided at the most vulnerable physical layer, which cannot be breached through passive, semi-invasive, and invasive methods. These memories are also used in automobiles, particularly in head-up displays and next generation technology such as key-less push button start features. Therefore, increasing demand for smart cars is anticipated to catalyze eNVM market growth over the next eight years.Miniaturization of devices such as smartphones as well as automobile components has instigated manufacturers to reduce the process node size without affecting the performance. For instance, Chinese manufacturer, HHGrace is investing in R&D, in order to scale down the process node to deliver compact and efficiently performing eNVM solutions, PWM ICs, and MEMS chips.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market will register a 18.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16800 million by 2024, from US$ 6220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Embedded Non-Volatile Memory business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TSMC

GlobalFoundries

UMC

SMIC

Samsung

HHGrace

TowerJazz

Microchip Technology

Fujitsu

This study considers the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

200mm Fabs

300mm Fabs

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

IoT

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Embedded Non-Volatile Memory submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

