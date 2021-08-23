Global Enterprise Video Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Type, Application and Forecast 2024

Global Enterprise Video Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

We defines an enterprise video platform as a complete end-to-end solution that enables enterprises to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect and publish both live and on-demand video for internal use, as well as end-to-end platforms that fully-managed video webcasting service offerings, lecture capture solutions used by educational institutions, or solutions employed by the media and entertainment industry. By definition, we do not include the use of video by marketing departments for B2C communications.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Video market will register a 13.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7920 million by 2024, from US$ 3680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Video business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Video market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Cisco Systems

Polycom

Huawei

ZTE

Brightcove

Ooyala

Haivision

Kaltura

Avaya

ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

Vbrick

IBM Cloud Video

Sonic Foundry

Arkena

Kollective

Qumu

Wistia

Vidyo

Agile Content

Vidizmo

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

This study considers the Enterprise Video value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Enterprise Video Platform

Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Corporate

Government

Education

Media & Entertainment

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Enterprise Video market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Enterprise Video market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Enterprise Video Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Enterprise Video by Players

4 Enterprise Video by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Enterprise Video Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco Systems

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise Video Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Systems Enterprise Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco Systems News

11.2 Polycom

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Enterprise Video Product Offered

11.2.3 Polycom Enterprise Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Polycom News

11.3 Huawei

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Enterprise Video Product Offered

11.3.3 Huawei Enterprise Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Huawei News

11.4 ZTE

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Enterprise Video Product Offered

11.4.3 ZTE Enterprise Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 ZTE News

11.5 Brightcove

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Enterprise Video Product Offered

11.5.3 Brightcove Enterprise Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Brightcove News

11.6 Ooyala

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Enterprise Video Product Offered

11.6.3 Ooyala Enterprise Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Ooyala News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

