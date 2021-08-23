Global Extra High Voltage Cables Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Extra High Voltage Cables market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2590 million by 2024, from US$ 1910 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Extra High Voltage Cables business, shared in Chapter 3.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for extra high voltage cables in the regions of Europe and USA that is expected to drive the market for more advanced extra high voltage cables. Increasing of electricity industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on infrastructure, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of extra high voltage cables in APAC will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the extra high voltage cables industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of extra high voltage cables is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Nexans, General Cable, SEI and Southwire, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their extra high voltage cables and related services.

The consumption volume of extra high voltage cables is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of extra high voltage cables industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of extra high voltage cables is still promising. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 39.13% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global extra high voltage cables industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nexans

General Cable

SEI

Southwire

JPS

Jiangnan Cable

Furukawa

Riyadh Cable

NKT Cables

LS Cable&System

FarEast Cable

Qingdao Hanhe

TF Kable Group

Prysmian

Baosheng Cable

This study considers the Extra High Voltage Cables value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

230-320KV

320-550KV

550-1000KV

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Overhead Line

Submarine Line

Land Line

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Extra High Voltage Cables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Extra High Voltage Cables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Extra High Voltage Cables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Extra High Voltage Cables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Extra High Voltage Cables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

