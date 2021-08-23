Global Fly Fishing Reel Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Fishing reel is a cylindrical device attached to a fishing rod used in winding and stowing line. The reel is fly reel is a single-action reel, normally operated by stripping line off the reel with one hand, while casting the rod with the other hand.

Scope of the Report:

In this report, we only focus on saltwater fly fishing reel.

1 Fly fishing is more popular in Europe and USA.

2 Global fly fishing reel sales is estimated to 267668 units in 2016while revenue, Europe and USA takes a very important role. Europe takes a revenue share of 34.39% while USA takes a revenue share of 27.56%. APAC sales share is 27.35% in 2012. But it almost sells lower price products while with revenue share of 22.44%.

3 Fly fishing reel market is relatively steady. APAC and Middle East may grow faster with separate CAGA of 1.91% and 1.81% between 2016 and 2022 than other regions.

4 As for different type, 6- 8 wt will always takes a very important role and grows during long time in the future.

In a word, Fly Fishing Reel market is relatively steady. It can be driven by economic progress.

The worldwide market for Fly Fishing Reel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fly Fishing Reel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/596555

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Ross

Hatch

Abel

Nautilus

Waterworks Lamson

Sage Reels

Hardy

Tibor

Galvan

Orivs

Daiwa

Okuma

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

1-5 wt

6-8 wt

8-20 wt

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Deep Water

Shallow Water

Ship Fishing

Inquiry About a Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestdiscount/596555

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fly Fishing Reel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fly Fishing Reel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fly Fishing Reel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fly Fishing Reel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Fly Fishing Reel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fly Fishing Reel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Fly-Fishing-Reel-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

About Us: MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager, [email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook