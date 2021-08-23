Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2019 Analysis by Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges Till 2024
Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024
Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.
According to this study, over the next five years the Greenhouse Horticulture market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25600 million by 2024, from US$ 18000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Greenhouse Horticulture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Greenhouse Horticulture market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Richel
Hoogendoorn
Dalsem
HortiMaX
Harnois Greenhouses
Priva
Ceres greenhouse
Certhon
Van Der Hoeven
Oritech
Rough Brothers
Trinog-xs
(Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech
Netafim
Top Greenhouses
This study considers the Greenhouse Horticulture value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Glass Greenhouse
Plastic Greenhouse
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Vegetables
Ornamentals
Fruit
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Greenhouse Horticulture market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Greenhouse Horticulture market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Greenhouse Horticulture by Players
4 Greenhouse Horticulture by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Forecast
…
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Richel
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.1.3 Richel Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Richel News
11.2 Hoogendoorn
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.2.3 Hoogendoorn Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Hoogendoorn News
11.3 Dalsem
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.3.3 Dalsem Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Dalsem News
11.4 HortiMaX
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.4.3 HortiMaX Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 HortiMaX News
11.5 Harnois Greenhouses
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.5.3 Harnois Greenhouses Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Harnois Greenhouses News
11.6 Priva
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.6.3 Priva Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Priva News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
