Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2019 Analysis by Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges Till 2024

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.

According to this study, over the next five years the Greenhouse Horticulture market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25600 million by 2024, from US$ 18000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Greenhouse Horticulture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Greenhouse Horticulture market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Richel

Hoogendoorn

Dalsem

HortiMaX

Harnois Greenhouses

Priva

Ceres greenhouse

Certhon

Van Der Hoeven

Oritech

Rough Brothers

Trinog-xs

(Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

Netafim

Top Greenhouses

This study considers the Greenhouse Horticulture value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Greenhouse Horticulture market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Greenhouse Horticulture market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Greenhouse Horticulture by Players

4 Greenhouse Horticulture by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Richel

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered

11.1.3 Richel Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Richel News

11.2 Hoogendoorn

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered

11.2.3 Hoogendoorn Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Hoogendoorn News

11.3 Dalsem

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered

11.3.3 Dalsem Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Dalsem News

11.4 HortiMaX

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered

11.4.3 HortiMaX Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 HortiMaX News

11.5 Harnois Greenhouses

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered

11.5.3 Harnois Greenhouses Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Harnois Greenhouses News

11.6 Priva

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered

11.6.3 Priva Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Priva News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

