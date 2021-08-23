Global Herbal Powders Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

The global Herbal Powders market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Herbal Powders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Herbal Powders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amines Biotech

Saillon Pharma

Shriji Herbal Products

Herbo Nutra

JIAHERB Inc.

Starwest Botanicals, Inc

Urban Moonshine

Dohler GmbH

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Naurex SA

Organic Herb Inc. (China)

Plant Extracts International Inc

MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG

Kalsec Inc

Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical

Chenguang Biotech Group

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Curry Leaf Powder

Manjistha Powder

Pomegranate Peel Powder

Lemon Peel Powder

Aloe Vera Powder

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

