Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Sales, Revenue, by Type, Application and Manufacturers forecast to 2024

Decorative laminates are laminated products primarily used as furniture surface materials or wall paneling. It can be manufactured as either high- or low-pressure laminate, with the two processes not much different from each other except for the pressure applied in the pressing process.

High Pressure Laminate (HPL) is composed of resin-impregnated Kraft paper, decorative paper face material and a clear melamine-impregnated overlay. These sheets are bonded at pressures greater than 1000 pounds per square inch and temperatures approaching 300 F (149Â°C).

HPL is available in hundreds of solid colors, wood grains and abstracts with multiple finishes to select from as well.

Scope of the Report:

High Pressure Laminates manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Wilsonart, Panolam Industries, Kronospan, EGGER and ASD, accounting for 50.01 percent revenue market share in 2017.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of High Pressure Laminates producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of High Pressure Laminates brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the High Pressure Laminates field.

The worldwide market for High Pressure Laminate (HPL) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 9760 million US$ in 2024, from 8080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the High Pressure Laminate (HPL) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wilsonart

Panolam Industries

Kronospan

EGGER

ASD

Arpa Industriale

Sonae IndÃºstria

OMNOVA Solutions

Abet Laminati

Fletcher Building

PFLEIDERER

Trespa International

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Horizontal

Vertical

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercially

Residences

Other

