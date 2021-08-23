Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Growth Rises By 2019-2024: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue

Insulating Adhesive Tape is a type of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Insulating Adhesive Tape industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China and USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major three classification of Insulating Adhesive Tape in this report, cloth Insulating Adhesive Tape, PVC Insulating Adhesive Tape and PET Insulating Adhesive Tape. Globally, the production value share of each type of Insulating Adhesive Tape is 6.03%, 84.07%, and 7.94% in 2016.

Due to the government’ positive policy in urban heating industry in China, there is a massive growth of Insulating Adhesive Tapes production during 2012 to 2016. Currently there are more and more manufacturers want to take a position of the domestic market. Compare to the early years, Chinese consumers now import less and less foreign products.

Although sales of Insulating Adhesive Tape brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market

The worldwide market for Insulating Adhesive Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 1520 million US$ in 2024, from 1350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Insulating Adhesive Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

3M

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Nitto

IPG

Scapa

Saint Gobin (CHR)

Four Pillars

H-Old

Plymouth

Teraoka

Wurth

Shushi

Yongle

Yongguan adhesive

Sincere

Denka

Furukawa Electric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tape

PVC Insulating Adhesive Tape

PET Insulating Adhesive Tape

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electrical and electronics

Communication industry

Auto industry

Aerospace

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Insulating Adhesive Tape product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Insulating Adhesive Tape, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Insulating Adhesive Tape in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Insulating Adhesive Tape competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Insulating Adhesive Tape breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Insulating Adhesive Tape market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Insulating Adhesive Tape sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

