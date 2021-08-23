Global Marine Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the global Marine Internet Of Things (IoT) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Marine Internet Of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Internet Of Things (IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
NTT Group
Accenture Plc.
Ericsson
Vodafone Group
Wartsila Oyj
Dualog AS
Wilhelmsen Holding
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sensing Devices
Network Connectivity
IT Solutions & Services
IoT Platforms
Market segment by Application, split into
Asset Tracking
Route & Operation Optimization
Equipment Monitoring
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Marine Internet Of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Marine Internet Of Things (IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marine Internet Of Things (IoT) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
