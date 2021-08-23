Global Menthol Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
The worldwide market for Menthol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 5390 million US$ in 2024, from 3850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Menthol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Agson Global
Symrise AG
Nantong Menthol Factory
Takasago
Tienyuan Chem
Arora Aromatics
Fengle Perfume
Swati Menthol & Allied Chem
Nectar Lifesciences
Bhagat Aromatics
KM Chemicals
Silverline Chemicals
Yinfeng Pharma
Great Nation Essential Oils
Xiangsheng Perfume
BASF
Ifan Chem
Mentha & Allied Products
Neeru Enterprises
Vinayak
Hindustan Mint&Agro Products
A.G. Industries
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Natural Type
Synthetical Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Oral Hygiene
Pharmaceuticals
Tobacco
Confectionaries
Other
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Menthol Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Natural Type
1.2.2 Synthetical Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Oral Hygiene
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Tobacco
1.3.4 Confectionaries
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Agson Global
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Menthol Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Agson Global Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Symrise AG
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Menthol Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Symrise AG Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Nantong Menthol Factory
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Menthol Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Nantong Menthol Factory Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Takasago
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Menthol Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Takasago Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Tienyuan Chem
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Menthol Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Tienyuan Chem Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Arora Aromatics
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Menthol Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Arora Aromatics Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Fengle Perfume
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Menthol Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Fengle Perfume Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
