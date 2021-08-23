Global Methionine Market Growth Rises By 2019-2024: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue

Methionine is a protein-based amino acid and lipotropic compound that helps with metabolism and breaks down fat. It contains an alpha-amino group, an alpha-carboxylic acid group and an S-methyl thioether side chain. Methionine is classed as an essential amino acid and cannot be synthesized by the body itself.

Scope of the Report:

Population growth and rising affluence are resulting in increased meat consumption in many parts of the world, driving up the demand for methionine. As an important amino acid, methionine is widely used in feed, pharmaceutical and food. Animal feed additive is the largest downstream products of methionine, taking 89.64% of the world methionine consumption in 2015. Soild methionine can to use in different fields while liquid methionine is only used as in animal feed additives.

Global methionine production increased from 806.56 K MT in 2011 to 1041.25 K MT in 2015 The technical barriers of methionine are high, and the Methionine market concentration degree is relatively high. Major companies in methionine market include Evonik, Bluestar, NOVUS, Sumitomo Chemical, CJ and Unisplendour. Evonik manufactured 379.55 K MT methionine in 2015 accounting for 36.45% of the global production, followed by Blustar taking about 24.08%. CJ is a new entrant of this market with a manufacturing plant is Malaysia.

Up to now, Evonik, Bluestar and NOVUS occupy relatively large market share in China. There are other new enterprises operating in this market in recent years. However, local Chinese methionine manufacturers have small market share, and mainly depend on importing.

The key downtstream driving the growth of the methionine industry is feed industry. With the improvement of household income and protein meat consumption, animal feed has been a huge increase in demand. The increased consumption of methionine is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2016-2021. Methionine industry will usher in a huge growth space.

In the past few years, the raw material was impacted by the petrochemical industry. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Methionine. As the same time, intensive import supplies and domestic large demand maintained Methionine prices at relatively high levels. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the benefit of profit increase.

The worldwide market for Methionine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 6880 million US$ in 2024, from 5830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Methionine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/596504

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Evonik

Adisseo (Bluestar)

NOVUS

Sumitomo Chemical

CJ Cheiljedang Corp

Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical

Sichuan Hebang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solid Methionine

Liquid Methionine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Feed

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

Inquiry About a Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestdiscount/596504

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Methionine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Methionine , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Methionine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Methionine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Methionine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Methionine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Methionine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Methionine-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

About Us: MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager, [email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook