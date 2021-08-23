Global Plant Growth Chamber Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Plant growth chambers are designed to produce environmental conditions (humidity and temperature) that maximize plant growth. They are sometimes called environmental chambers or terrestrial plant growth chambers. Applications include plant breeding and genetic research, photosynthesis, nutrition, and other aspects of plant physiology. Product features for plant growth chambers may include touch-screen controls, observation windows, additional lighting, humidity control, CO2 enrichment, spray nozzle packages, air-cooled condensing, remote-controlled condensing, dry alarms, cabinets and shelving, dimmable lighting, extended temperature ranges, and heated or glass doors.

Scope of the Report:

Schunk, Conviron, Snijders and Binder captured the top four revenue share spots in the plant growth chamber market in 2015. Schunk dominated with 16.85 percent production share, followed by Conviron with11.01 percent production share and Snijders with9.64 percent revenue share.

In 2015, the total installed Plant Growth Chamber capacity is estimated at 16985 unit per annum (of which 29.52% are located in North America, 36.5% in the European Union, 10.8% in Japan.

Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

Despite fierce competition, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; more new investment will enter the field in the future.

The worldwide market for Plant Growth Chamber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Plant Growth Chamber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Schunk

Conviron

Snijders

Binder

JEIO TECH

Percival

Panasonic

Caron

EGC

Roch Mechatronics

Nihinika

Aralab

Zongyi

TOMY Digital Biology

Weisong

Hengzhong

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reach-In

Walk-In

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Company

Colleges and University

Scientific research Institutions

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Plant Growth Chamber product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plant Growth Chamber, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plant Growth Chamber in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Plant Growth Chamber competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Plant Growth Chamber breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Plant Growth Chamber market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plant Growth Chamber sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

