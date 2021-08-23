Global PTFE CCL Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global PTFE CCL Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global PTFE CCL Market 2019-2024

PTFE (polytetrafluoroetylene) CCL is a type of CCL (Copper Clad Laminate) that used PTFE as base material. It has excellent dielectric properties, has obvious advantages in the high frequency circuit board.

Scope of the Global PTFE CCL Market Report

This report focuses on the PTFE CCL in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, in developed countries, the PTFE CCL industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese PTFE CCL production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

China’s PTFE CCL industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of PTFE CCL, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

The worldwide market for PTFE CCL is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global PTFE CCL Market Segment by Manufacturers

Rogers Corporation (Arlon)

Taconic

Park Electrochemical Corp (Nelco)

Chukoh

Shengyi Technology

Zhongying Science & Technology

Global PTFE CCL Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global PTFE CCL Market Segment by Type

PTFE /Fibreglass Type

PTFE /Filled Type

Global PTFE CCL Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Communication Infrastructure

Electronics Product

Automotive

Defense

Other

Some of the Points cover in Global PTFE CCL Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe PTFE CCL Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of PTFE CCL Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global PTFE CCL Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global PTFE CCL Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global PTFE CCL Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: PTFE CCL Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: PTFE CCL Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

