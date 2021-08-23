Global Ships Ballast Water System Market Growth Rises By 2019-2024: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue

Ballast Water Treatment System is a device of processing ballast water that discharged directly into the sea. Ballast Water Treatment System mainly consists of ballast pumps, ballast water pipelines, ballast tanks and associated valve member.

This report only covers the Ballast Water Treatment System used for ships.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Ships Ballast Water System in the regions of Korea, China and Japan that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Ships Ballast Water System. Increasing of ship expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Ships Ballast Water System will drive growth in China markets.

Globally, the Ships Ballast Water System industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Ships Ballast Water System is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Alfa Laval, Panasia, OceanSaver, Qingdao Sunrui and JFE Engineering, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Ships Ballast Water System and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 32.34% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Ships Ballast Water System industry because of their market share and technology status of Ships Ballast Water System.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The worldwide market for Ships Ballast Water System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 8640 million US$ in 2024, from 5240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ships Ballast Water System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alfa Laval

Panasia

OceanSaver

Qingdao Sunrui

JFE Engineering

NK

Qingdao Headway Technology

Optimarin

Hyde Marine

Veolia Water Technologies

Techcross

Siemens

Ecochlor

Industrie De Nora

MMC Green Technology

Wartsila

NEI Treatment Systems

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Desmi

Bright Sky

Trojan Marinex

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chemical Method

Physical Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Modify Ship

New Build Ship

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ships Ballast Water Systemproduct scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ships Ballast Water System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ships Ballast Water System in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ships Ballast Water System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ships Ballast Water System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Ships Ballast Water System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ships Ballast Water System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

