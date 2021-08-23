Global Sleep Apnea Device Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Sleep Apnea Device Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder which occurs when a person feels difficulty in breathing during sleep. People living with untreated sleep apnea stop breathing various time during their sleep. It causes less supply of oxygen to the brain and other parts of the body. Sleep apnea devices are the non-invasive form of therapy for patients suffering from sleep apnea.

Major factors which are augmenting the market are changing lifestyle coupled with the rise in obesity, overgrowing geriatric population, innovations, and development of new products and continuous product launch. Changing lifestyle among people is one of the major factors that cause sleep apnea disorder. Moreover, some of the major factors which can hinder the market growth are the high price and limited awareness and availability in the emerging markets. additionally, growing demand for remote monitoring & home care products is expected to create an opportunity for sleep apnea market in the near future.

Global sleep apnea market is segmented on the basis of the device, type, and end-user. By device, the market has been segmented into positive airway pressure device, sleep apnea device, humidifier, and accessories. By device, positive air pressure device market is expected to be the largest market due to high price. By type, the market is segmented into obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, mixed sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea is more common apnea that is caused due to blockage of the airway when the soft tissue in the back collapses during sleep. In Central Sleep apnea, airway doesn’t get blocked however, the brain fails to signal the muscles to breathe, due to instability in the respiratory control center. Apart from that, there can be a condition of mixed or both sleep apnea. By end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals & clinics and homecare. It has been forecasted that the homecare market would show a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the global sleep apnea market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America region is estimated to hold a significant market share with the US being the major contributor to the market. The North American market is followed by Europe due to well-developed healthcare expenditure in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global sleep apnea market are 3B Medical, Inc., Circadiance LLC., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Invacare Corporation, ResMed Inc., Somnetics International, Inc., and TotalCare eHealth. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as merger & acquisition, partnership & collaboration, expansions, joint ventures, and product development. For instance, 3B Medical announced in September 2018, to launch LUNA II in October 2018. The new device includes MyPatientWatch, a patient management portal with patient exception reporting. The product also has bolstered wireless connectivity options.

Research methodology

The market study of sleep apnea device is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, a country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• The average cost of sleep apnea device at a regional level

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended to sleep apnea device manufacturing and selling companies, respiratory drug and device manufacturers and dealers, e-commerce companies, government organization, venture capitalists for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

Global Sleep apnea market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Sleep apnea devices market Research and Analysis, By Device

2. Global Sleep apnea devices market Research and Analysis, By Type

3. Global Sleep apnea devices market Research and Analysis, By End-User

4. Global Sleep apnea devices market Research and Analysis, By Region

