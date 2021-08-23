Global Soft Ferrite Core Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Soft Ferrite Core are those materials that are easily magnetised and demagnetised. They are used primarily to enhance and/or channel the flux produced by an electric current.

Soft Ferrite Core are used extensively in power electronic circuits, as voltage and current transformers, saturable reactors, magnetic amplifiers, inductors, and chokes. These magnetic devices may be required to operate at only 50/60 Hz, or at frequencies down to dc or over 1 MHz.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in developed countries, the Soft Ferrite Core industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Soft Ferrite Core production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

China’s Soft Ferrite Core industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Soft Ferrite Core, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, consumer electronics product keep stable growth in china, the automobile electronics is also growing in the downturn global economy situation. Chinese Ferrite Cores market demand is exuberant, which provide a good opportunity for the development of Ferrite Cores market and technology.

Although Soft Ferrite Core brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Soft Ferrite Core is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1820 million US$ in 2024, from 1710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Soft Ferrite Core in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

TDK

DMEGC

VACUUMSCHMELZE

MAGNETICS

TDG

Acme Electronics

FERROXCUBE

Nanjing New Conda

Haining Lianfeng Magnet

HEC GROUP

JPMF

KaiYuan Magnetism

NBTM NEW MATERIALS

Samwha Electronics

Toshiba Materials

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Nickel-Zinc Ferrite Core

MnZn Ferrite Core

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Household appliances

Communication

Automotive

LED

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Soft Ferrite Core product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Soft Ferrite Core, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Soft Ferrite Core in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Soft Ferrite Core competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Soft Ferrite Core breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Soft Ferrite Core market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Soft Ferrite Core sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

