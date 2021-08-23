Global Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners is a type of bolt tensioners that used in subsea.

Scope of the Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners industry is concentrate. Atlas Copco, Actuant, Boltight, ITH Bolting Technology and SPX FLOW Bolting Systems are the top five producers based on revenue. And they account for about 71% of the revenue market. The total revenue was about 68.79 M USD in 2015, which is forecasted to reach 72.62 M USD in 2016.

Second, Europe is the largest market of Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners based on production revenue. The product is used in the Shallow Sea Area and Deep Sea Area.

in the next few years, the annual growth rate will be about 5.99% from 2016 to 2021, there will be about 17784 units produced in 2021. And it is forecasted that Europe will still be the largest production regions, occupied 34.29% market share, followed by North America.

The worldwide market for Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 76 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Atlas Copco

Actuant

Boltight

ITH Bolting Technology

SPX FLOW Bolting Systems

SKF

Hi-Force

Hire Torque Ltd

Primo

Wren Hydraulic Equipment

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Hole Structure

Double Hole Structure

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shallow Sea Area

Deep Sea Area

